BRP Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

BRP Inc. DOOO is set to release earnings results for its first quarter FY2025, before the opening bell on May 31.

Analysts expect the Valcourt, Canada-based company to report quarterly earnings at 67 cents per share, down sharply from $1.8 per share in the year-ago period. BRP is projected to report quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 28, BRP reported fourth quarter FY24 adjusted earnings per share of $1.82, missing the street view of $1.92.

BRP shares gained 1.8% to close at $66.36 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Strong Buy rating and cut the price target from $114 to $108 on April 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

UBS analyst Robin Farley downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on Dec. 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Citigroup analyst James Hardiman upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $94 on Sept. 12, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

TD Securities analyst Brian Morrison downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $135 to $110 on June 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

