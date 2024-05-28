Box Inc. Reports Strong Q1 Results, Q2 Guidance

Loading... Loading...

Box, Inc. BOX reported its first-quarter financial results after the bell Tuesday. Here's a look at the highlights from the report.

The Details: Box reported quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 36 cents by 8.33%. Quarterly sales came in at $265 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $262.044 million by 1.13% and represented a 5.2% increase over sales of $251.898 million from the same period last year.

Box said billings for the first quarter of 2025 were $190.5 million, a 1% decrease from billings for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 of $191.9 million, or 5% growth on a constant currency basis. Cash from operations was $131 million, up 5% year-over-year.

“With the power of AI, the role of unstructured data in enterprises has exploded and the Box Intelligent Content Cloud is in a prime position to help companies fully tap into the value of their content,” said Aaron Levie, CEO of Box.

“As we continue to execute on our innovative roadmap with the launch of Box Hubs and Box AI for Hubs, we are addressing some of the most significant challenges that our customers face in harnessing the power of AI and content.”

Outlook: Box sees second-quarter adjusted earnings of between 40 cents and 41 cents per share, versus the 39 cent estimate.

The company sees full-year 2025 adjusted earnings of between $1.54 and $1.58 per share, versus the $1.58 analyst consensus estimate.

BOX Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Box shares are up 1.04% after-hours at $25.30 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Photo: Sundry Photography via Shutterstock