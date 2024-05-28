HEICO Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

HEICO Corporation HEI is set to release earnings results for its second quarter, after the closing bell on May 28.

Analysts expect the Hollywood, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at 81 cents per share, up from 76 cents per share in the year-ago period. HEICO is projected to report quarterly revenue of $951.21 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 26, Heico reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

HEICO shares rose 0.7% to close at $217.31 on Friday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Deutsche Bank analyst Scott Deuschle maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $209 to $235 on May 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Stifel analyst Bert Subin maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $215 to $230 on May 6. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $225 on Feb. 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $220 on Jan. 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $190 to $229 on Dec. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

