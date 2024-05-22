Nvidia Doubles Down On AI Future With Blackwell, Priming For Trillion-Parameter Era, 'Let Us Expand And Offer A Richer' Solution, Says Jensen Huang

Loading... Loading...

In its first-quarter earnings call, NVIDIA Corp NVDA introduced its cutting-edge Blackwell AI computing platform, positioning itself at the forefront of the generative AI revolution.

What Happened: The Blackwell AI computing platform, as per Nvidia, is the bedrock for the industry’s shift to trillion-parameter large language models and multi-modal AI systems.

“The Blackwell platform is in full production and forms the foundation for trillion-parameter scale generative AI,” said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. “The combination of Grace CPU, Blackwell GPUs, NVLink, Quantum, Spectrum, mix and switches, high-speed interconnects and a rich ecosystem of software and partners let us expand and offer a richer and more complete solution for AI factories than previous generations.”

Blackwell is a significant advancement in AI capabilities compared to Nvidia’s current Hopper architecture. It offers up to 4x faster training performance and a remarkable 30x accelerated inference, making it ideal for the most advanced and complex AI models.

With over 100 systems from major OEMs and ODMs at launch, Nvidia aims for rapid adoption of Blackwell across cloud providers, enterprises, sovereign AI initiatives, and research institutions worldwide.

“Blackwell is designed to support data centers universally – from hyperscale to enterprise, training to inference, air cooling to liquid cooling,” stated Nvidia CFO Colette Kress.

See Also: How To Buy Nvidia (NVDA) Stock

Why It Matters: Nvidia’s Blackwell AI computing platform is a testament to its commitment to the AI revolution. The platform’s unveiling comes on the heels of Nvidia’s impressive first-quarter earnings report, which included a 150% dividend hike and a 10-for-1 stock split.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has also predicted that the AI revolution will lead to trillion-dollar valuations in tech, indicating that Nvidia’s Blackwell AI computing platform could be a significant driver of this growth.

Loading... Loading...

Last month, Ives described AI as the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution' after robust results from Microsoft and Google, suggesting that AI is on the cusp of a major impact on businesses and society.

Price Action: Nvidia shares ended Wednesday's regular session 0.46% lower at $949.50. However, the shares soared 6.06% in the after-hours trading at $1,007, according to the data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Shoot Up On One Of The Best Days For Crypto In 2024 Amid Ether ETF Approval Buzz: Analyst Flags ‘Robust’ US Investor Demand for King Crypto

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.