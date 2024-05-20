Dow Falls Over 150 Points; Sohu Posts Q1 Loss

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 150 points on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.43% to 39,831.18 while the NASDAQ rose 0.53% to 16,775.01. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.09% to 5,307.88.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares rose by 1.3% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, financial shares fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

Shares of Sohu.com Limited SOHU edged higher on Monday after the company reported its results for the fiscal first quarter of 2024.

Sohu.com reported a revenue decline of 14% year-over-year to $139.4 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2024. Revenue was down by 1% Q/Q. The Chinese internet company’s adjusted loss per ADS was 65 cents, missing the analyst consensus loss estimate of 49 cents.

Equities Trading UP



NKGen Biotech, Inc . NKGN shares shot up 55% to $1.7350 after the company’s SNK01 NK Cell Therapy was cleared to begin a Phase 2 trial in Alzheimer’s disease.

Shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc . MIRA got a boost, surging 36% to $0.8990 after the company said it has advanced new preclinical studies using Ketamir-2 towards clinical development.

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited MMV shares were also up, gaining 141% to $1.4914. MultiMetaVerse Holdings signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire 100% of Bowong Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries.

Equities Trading DOWN

Virios Therapeutics, Inc . VIRI shares dropped 43% to $0.20 after the company priced a $1.7 million public offering of 8.5 million shares of common stock at $0.20 per share.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc . AKTS were down 56% to $0.1560 after Qorvo won a jury verdict against the company in a trade secret misappropriation and patent infringement case.

Jaguar Health, Inc JAGX was down, falling 36% to $0.1649 after the company announced a 1-for-60 reverse stock split.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.5% to $79.65 while gold traded up 0.9% at $2,439.90.

Silver traded up 3.6% to $32.37 on Monday, while copper rose 1.1% to $5.0545.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.18%, Germany's DAX rose 0.35% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.35%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.10%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 0.05%.

Spain’s consumer confidence indicator climbed to 84.5 in April compared to 82.5 in March. The construction output in Italy rose by 3.8% year-over-year in March.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.73%, China's Composite Index climbing 0.54%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.42% and India's S&P BSE Sensex gaining 0.46%.

Hong Kong's unemployment rate came in unchanged at 3% in the three months ending April 2024. Malaysia’s trade surplus shrank to MYR 7.7 billion in April from MYR 12.6 billion in the year-ago month. The People’s Bank of China held key lending rates at the recent fixing.

Economics

No major economic reports will be released today.

