What's Going On With Affirm Stock After Earnings?

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares closed lower Wednesday. The company reported its third-quarter financial results before the market open.

The Details: Affirm reported quarterly losses of 43 cents per share which beat the analyst estimates and revenue of $576 million, beating the consensus estimate of $549.42 million.

JP Morgan analyst Reginald Smith reiterated Affirm with a Neutral rating following the print.

The stock fell on heavy volume Wednesday with more than 20 million shares traded in the session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Affirm shares up are slightly after-hours at $31.90, but remain near session lows and below the stock’s 50-day moving average of $34.76.

Will AFRM Stock Go Up?

When trying to assess whether or not Affirm Holdings will trade higher from current levels, it's a good idea to take a look at analyst forecasts.

Wall Street analysts have an average 12-month price target of $33.57 on Affirm Holdings. The Street high target is currently at $50 and the Street low target is $16. Of all the analysts covering Affirm Holdings, one has a positive rating, four have neutral ratings and two have negative ratings.

In the past month, four analysts have adjusted price targets: here's a look at recent price target changes.

Stocks don't move in a straight line. The average stock market return is approximately 10% per year. Affirm Holdings is 157.8% up year-to-date. The average analyst price target suggests the stock could have further upside ahead.

AFRM Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Affirm Holdings shares closed down 9.51% Wednesday at $31.58.

