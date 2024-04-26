Earnings Beat, Cash Flow Heat: Mixed Quarter For TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE TTE reported an adjusted EPS of $2.14, down 18% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.06.
Hydrocarbon production fell 2% Y/Y to 2,461 kboe/d, with a 4% Y/Y decline in Exploration & Production and a 6% Y/Y increase in Integrated LNG businesses. Refinery throughput was up 2% Y/Y.
Adjusted operating income fell 4% Y/Y to $2.55 billion in Exploration & Production, declined 41% Y/Y to $1.22 billion in Integrated LNG, and decreased 41% Y/Y to $962 million in Refining & Chemicals segments.
Read: From Frying Pan To Jet Fuel: Energy Giants TotalEnergies & Sinopec Team Up For China’s Sustainable Fuel
Adjusted EBITDA declined 19% Y/Y to $11.5 billion. Operating cash flow stood at $2.2 billion, down 58% Y/Y in the quarter.
Earlier this week, the company inked an agreement to buy a 50% stake in Malaysian independent gas producer and operator SapuraOMV Upstream Sdn for $530 million.
Dividend & Repurchase: The Board of Directors decided the first interim dividend of 0.79 euro per share for the fiscal year 2024, an increase close to 7% compared to 2023.
TotalEnergies repurchased 30.6 million shares in the first quarter of 2024 for $2 billion. The company authorized a share buyback for $2 billion in the second quarter of 2024.
Outlook: For the second quarter of FY24, the company anticipates hydrocarbon production of 2.4 and 2.45 Mboe/d, reflecting ramp-ups of Mero 2 in Brazil and Tyra in Denmark.
Also Read: TotalEnergies Trades Mature Assets for Growth In Low-Emission Congolese Oil Field
Also, TotalEnergies expects a utilization rate in refineries above 85% in the quarter.
The company anticipates the average LNG selling price to be within $9 and $10/Mbtu in the second quarter.
Also Read: Energy Giants Dive Deeper: TotalEnergies & QatarEnergy Team Up to Explore South African Waters
For FY24, the company reaffirmed net investments of $17 billion-$18 billion, including $5 billion for Integrated Power.
Investors can gain exposure to the stock via First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF EIPX and Keating Active ETF KEAT.
Price Action: TTE shares are down 0.41% at $73.45 premarket at the last check Friday.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.