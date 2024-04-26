Exxon Mobil Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM is set to release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on April 26, 2024.

Analysts expect the Spring, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share, down from $2.83 per share in the year-ago period. Exxon Mobil is projected to report quarterly revenue of $78.35 billion, up from $86.56 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 2, Exxon Mobil said fourth-quarter FY23 result adjusted net profit came in at $9.96 billion, or $2.48 per share, down from $14.04 billion, or $3.40 per share, a year earlier, beating the consensus of $2.21 per share.

Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.2% to close at $121.33 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $130 to $145 on April 18, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

UBS analyst Josh Silverstein maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $133 to $150 on April 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $126 to $138 on April 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

TD Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $115 to $120 on April 1, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Redburn Atlantic analyst Peter Low upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $116 to $119 on Jan. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

