Gene Munster Applauds Sundar Pichai's $100B Revenue Projection For Google Parent Alphabet: A Sign Of 'Entering A New Growth Phase'

Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL CEO Sundar Pichai has projected that the company’s YouTube and Cloud businesses will generate a combined revenue of $100 billion by 2024.
What Happened: The forecast was made by Pichai during the first quarter earnings, according to Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management, posted on social media platform X on Thursday. This projection suggests a 25% growth rate for each of the next three quarters, despite YouTube’s 21% and 28.4% growth in March.
Munster noted, “Maintaining growth rates around 25% despite larger numbers is a sign Google’s entering a new growth phase.”
See Also: Dogecoin Could Outperform Bitcoin Thanks To Consolidation In The Golden Pocket, Says Trader: ‘This Is A Very Good Sign’
Why It Matters: This announcement comes on the heels of Alphabet’s Q1 earnings report, which revealed a 15% year-over-year increase in revenue to $80.539 billion. The company also reported quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share, surpassing analyst estimates.
Earlier in April, Meta Platforms Inc. took a page out of Google’s playbook by opening up its Quest operating system to third-party hardware manufacturers. This move was a result of Meta’s investments in mixed reality, starting with Oculus in 2014 for $2 billion.
Despite facing internal criticism and AI-related challenges, Alphabet has once again secured the top position in the list of “America’s Most Innovative Companies 2024.” This is a testament to the company’s resilience and continued innovation under Pichai’s leadership.
Price Action: Alphabet’s Class C stock rose 11.43% in after-hours trading to $176.23. Similarly, Class A stock rose 11.56% to $174.04, as per data from Benzinga Pro at the time of writing.
Read Next: Meta Platforms Q1 Earnings Highlights: Facebook Owner Beats Estimates, But Guidance, Higher Costs Ding Stock
Image Via Shutterstock
Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote
The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.