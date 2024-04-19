Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Netflix Shares Slide After Q1 Results

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 100 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.30% to 37,889.94 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 15,510.91. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.12% to 5,005.11.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares climbed by 1% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, communication services shares fell by1.2%.

Top Headline



Shares of Netflix, Inc. NFLX fell around 8% during Friday's session following first-quarter results.

Netflix reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its first quarter. The company added 9.33 million paid net new subscribers in the first quarter to bring the company to a total of 269.60 million.

Equities Trading UP



Next.e.GO N.V. EGOX shares shot up 115% to $0.0740.

shares shot up 115% to $0.0740. Shares of Zhongchao Inc . ZCMD got a boost, surging 48% to $2.14.

. got a boost, surging 48% to $2.14. AGBA Group Holding Limited AGBA shares were also up, gaining 40% to $1.4399 on continued upward momentum after the company announced it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Triller.

Equities Trading DOWN

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc . SBFM shares dropped 37% to $2.08. Sunshine Biopharma’s Nora Pharma received Health Canada approval for Niopeg.

. shares dropped 37% to $2.08. Sunshine Biopharma’s Nora Pharma received Health Canada approval for Niopeg. Shares of iSpecimen Inc . ISPC were down 28% to $0.30.

. were down 28% to $0.30. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd TIRX was down, falling 21% to $0.63.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $81.90 while gold traded down 0.3% at $2,390.00.

Silver traded down 0.4% to $28.265 on Friday, while copper rose 0.5% to $4.4595.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.5%, London's FTSE 100 fell 0.7% while Spain's IBEX 35 Index declined 0.7% The German DAX fell 0.7% French CAC 40 fell 0.3% while Italy's FTSE MIB Index slipped 0.3%.

Spain’s trade gap narrowed to EUR 2.4 billion in February from EUR 2.5 billion in the year-ago month, while Spain’s consumer confidence indicator climbed to 82.5 in March from 78.5 in February.

Producer prices in Germany fell by 2.9% year-over-year in March compared to a 4.1% decline in the prior month, while retail sales volumes in the UK came in flat for March.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 dipping 2.66%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.99%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.29% and India's S&P BSE Sensex gaining 0.83%.

Foreign direct investment into China declined by 26.1% year-over-year to CNY 301.67 billion in the first quarter. The business confidence indicator in Hong Kong rose to +2 in the second quarter of from +1 in the prior three-month period. The core consumer price index in Japan increased 2.6% year-over-year in March from 2.8% in February.

Economics

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

