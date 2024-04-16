Gold Resource Reports Q1 Sales; Worthington Steel Partner-Level Supplier; US Gold's Direct Offering And More: Tuesday's Top Mining Stories

Loading... Loading...

Top Stories for April 16, 2024:

1. Gold Resource GORO reported preliminary Q1 results, including sales of 3,557 ounces of gold and 216,535 ounces of silver, totaling 5,965 gold equivalent ounces.

The company also sold 1,682 tons of zinc, 264 tons of copper and 667 tons of lead.

CEO Allen Palmiere highlighted ongoing cost reduction and efficiency efforts, the progression of the 2024 drill program aimed at resource and production enhancement and beneficial effects from rising metal prices despite a strong Mexican peso.

2. Worthington Steel WS was recognized as a partner-level supplier for the 12th year in a row in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program, the highest rating from Deere & Company DE.

Worthington Steel supplies steel sheets to multiple John Deere facilities for various agricultural equipment productions and it earned this recognition for its exceptional product quality and commitment to continuous improvement.

Suppliers in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program are assessed annually on quality, delivery, process alignment, relationship and value creation.

3. U.S. Gold USAU announced a $4.9 million direct offering.

The deal includes selling 1.4 million shares at $3.50 each (total of roughly $4.9 million).

It also includes unregistered warrants to buy another 1.4 million shares at $4.48 each. The warrants are exercisable six months post-issuance and expire in five years.

The sale is expected to close by April 19, subject to standard conditions.

4. When asked for a comment on Ioneer's IONR progress at its Rhyolite Ridge lithium site reported Monday, Executive Chairman James Calaway said, "The forthcoming release of the draft EIS represents six years of hard work to help build America's critical minerals supply chain and reaffirms the viability of our investment in Nevada.”

“Rhyolite Ridge will help accelerate the electric vehicle transition and secure a cleaner future for our children and grandchildren. As we move through the final steps in the federal permitting process, Ioneer will keep working to ensure this world-class project will operate efficiently and sustainably,” he added.

5. Kaiser Aluminum KALU declared a quarterly dividend of 77 cents per share, payable on May 15 to shareholders on record as of April 25.

