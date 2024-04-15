Goldman Sachs Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS is set to release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on April 15, 2024.

Analysts expect the New York-based investment bank to report quarterly earnings at $8.56 per share, down from $8.79 per share in the year-ago period. Goldman Sachs is projected to report quarterly revenue of $12.92 billion, compared to $12.22 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Goldman Sachs Group’s Asset Management arm reportedly plans to expand its private credit portfolio to $300 billion in five years from $130 billion presently.

Goldman Sachs shares fell 2% to close at $389.49 on Friday.

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained a Market Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $440 to $460 on April 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

