S&P 500 Down 1%; Delta Air Lines Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the S&P 500 falling around 1% on Wednesday.
The Dow traded down 1.15% to 38,438.09 while the NASDAQ fell 0.89% to 16,162.29. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.95% to 5,160.20.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares rose by 0.3% on Wednesday.
In trading on Wednesday, real estate shares tumbled by 4.3%.
Top Headline
Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
Delta reported a first-quarter 2024 operating revenue growth of 8% year-over-year to $13.748 billion and adjusted operating revenue of $12.563 billion (+6% YoY), beating the consensus of $12.57 billion. Adjusted EPS was 45 cents, above the consensus of 36 cents.
Equities Trading UP
Marin Software Incorporated MRIN shares shot up 144% to $0.70 after the company announced upgrades to its integration with Microsoft Advertising.
Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ADIL got a boost, surging 84% to $2.08 after the company announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article highlighting the clinical results, strong safety profile, and high compliance among patients administered AD04.
Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX shares were also up, gaining 38% to $0.1245 after the company announced the approval of all proposals at its April 2024 Special Meeting of Stockholders and said it is not implementing a reverse split at this time.
Equities Trading DOWN
VIA optronics AG VIAO shares dropped 33% to $0.6054. VIA optronics announced intention to voluntarily delist its ADSs from the New York Stock Exchange. VIA optronics and Antolin unveiled Sunrise, a new horizon of integration in vehicle cockpits.
Shares of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ASTI were down 52% to $0.1330 after the company announced pricing of a $6 million public offering of shares at $0.14 per share.
Velo3D, Inc. VLD was down, falling 40% to $0.2798 after the company announced pricing of a $12 million public offering.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1.1% to $86.14 while gold traded down 0.2% at $2,357.00.
Silver traded up 0.7% to $28.185 on Wednesday, while copper fell 0.1% to $4.2815.
Euro zone
European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.15%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.33% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.38% The German DAX rose 0.11% French CAC 40 fell 0.05% while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.27%.
The value of retail sales in Italy rose by 0.1% from the prior month in February.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.48%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gaining 1.85%, China’s Shanghai Composite falling 0.70% and India’s S&P BSE Sensex gaining 0.47%.
Producer prices in Japan rose by 0.8% year-over-year in March, while value of loans rose 3.2% year-over-year in March. Chinese vehicle sales climbed by 9.9% year-over-year to 2.69 million units in March compared to a 19.9% decline in the previous month.
Economics
U.S. mortgage applications rose 0.1% on the week ending April 5, 2024.
U.S. annual inflation rate rose for a second consecutive month to 3.5% in March from 3.2% in February.
U.S. wholesale inventories increased by 0.5% month-over-month in February compared to a 0.2% decline in the previous month.
U.S. crude oil inventories increased by 5.841 million barrels in the week ended April 5, compared to market estimates of a 2.366 million gain.
