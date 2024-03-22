What's Going On With Lululemon Stock After Earnings?

Loading... Loading...

Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU shares are falling Friday after the company issued weak guidance on lower consumer demand.

The Details:

Lululemon reported its fourth-quarter results after the bell Thursday with quarterly earnings of $5.29 per share, which beat analyst estimates of $4.97 per share. Quarterly sales increased 16% year-over-year to $3.205 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.194 billion.

However, the retailer guided first-quarter revenue in the range of $2.175 billion to $2.2 billion, versus estimates of $2.25 billion. The company sees first-quarter earnings of $2.35 to $2.40 per share, versus estimates of $2.55 per share.

On the company's earnings call, Lululemon executives said the guidance was based on a slower start to the year for the U.S. consumer.

Several analysts lowered price targets on the stock following the print:

Piper Sandler maintained Lululemon Athletica with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $560 to $525.

Stifel analyst Jim Duffy reiterated his Buy rating and lowered the price target on the stock from $596 to $539.

reiterated his Buy rating and lowered the price target on the stock from $596 to $539. Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic maintained an Outperform and lowered the price target from $548 to $492.

maintained an Outperform and lowered the price target from $548 to $492. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintains Lululemon Athletica with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $520 to $500.

maintains Lululemon Athletica with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $520 to $500. Needham maintained its Buy rating and lowered the price target on the stock from $525 to $500.

TD Cowen analyst John Kernan maintains Lululemon Athletica with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $553 to $515.

LULU Stock Forecast in 2030:

While past performance is not a direct indicator of future results, investors should have an idea of a stock's historical growth rate and systemic risk. Lululemon Athletica has grown 26.71% over the past 5 years compared to 13.37% growth in the S&P. Lululemon Athletica has a beta of 0.63, suggesting low volatility when compared to the S&P 500.

Lululemon Athletica operates in the Consumer Discretionary sector and has a forward P/E ratio of 33.78, which is above the S&P 500 average of 23.13. A higher ratio suggests that investors are paying a high price today for expected future returns.

Growth stocks can generate high returns over the long term but can also be more volatile and considered riskier. Conversely, a lower ratio generally indicates more stable revenues and less expected volatility.

LULU Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Lululemon Athletica shares are down 18.2% at $391.84 at the time of publication.

