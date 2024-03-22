What's Going On With Digital World Acquisition Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares are trading higher Friday as shareholders are set to vote on the proposed business combination with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).

The Details:

Digital World is scheduled to hold a special stockholder meeting to vote on the proposed business merger with TMTG on Friday. If approved, Digital World will undergo a merger with Trump Media & Technology Group, with TMTG becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital World.

Following the completion of the merger, Digital World will undergo a name change to “Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.”

Upon merger approval, Trump Media would gain immediate access to 87.5 million shares, along with an additional $30 million worth of shares if the stock maintains a value above $17.50 for 20 consecutive trading days.

Trump’s potential ownership of 127.5 million shares could translate to an estimated value of around $5.6 billion based on current market prices.

Former President Trump faces a series of legal cases ahead of the election in November, and Trump’s legal team filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court outlining why he should be granted “ultimate immunity” on Wednesday.

In a separate New York civil fraud case, Trump was unable to secure a bond to cover a $454 million judgment, bringing him closer to the potential seizure of his properties.

DWAC Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Digital World shares are up 12% at $47.97 at the time of publication.

