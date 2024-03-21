Why Is Accenture Stock Falling Today?

Accenture Plc ACN reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 sales of $15.80 billion compared with the consensus of $15.84 billion, flat Y/Y in U.S. dollars and local currency.
Revenues were slightly above the midpoint of the company’s guided range of $15.40 billion – $16.00 billion. Adjusted EPS of $2.77 beat the consensus of $2.66.
Revenues for the quarter reflect a negative foreign exchange impact of approximately 0.5%, consistent with the assumption in the company’s first-quarter earnings release.
New bookings for the quarter were $21.6 billion, with consulting bookings of $10.5 billion and managed services bookings of $11.1 billion.
Adjusted operating income for the quarter was $2.16 billion, or 13.7% of revenues, versus 13.8% in the second fiscal 2023.
Products revenues reached $4.76 billion, an increase of 1% in U.S. dollars and flat in local currency. Health & Public Service revenues increased by 10% in U.S. dollars and local currency to $3.33 billion.
Financial Services revenue reached $2.81 billion, down by 6% in U.S. dollars and local currency. Resources revenue was $2.24 billion, an increase of 3% in U.S. dollars and 4% in local currency.
Communications, Media & Technology revenue was $2.65 billion, a decrease of 8% in U.S. dollars and 7% in local currency.
Accenture’s quarterly cash dividend of $1.29 per share is payable on May 15, 2024, for shareholders of record at the close of business on April 11, 2024.
Q3 FY24 Outlook: Accenture expects revenues of $16.25 billion – $16.85 billion (versus consensus of $17.01 billion), or negative (1)% – positive 3% in local currency, reflecting the company’s assumption of a negative (1)% foreign-exchange impact compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2023.
Accenture expects fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS of $11.97 – $12.20 (prior $11.97 – $12.32) versus consensus of $12.24. For fiscal 2024, the company expects revenue growth of 1% – 3% (prior 2% – 5%) in local currency vs. $66.18 billion consensus.
For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect operating cash flow of $9.3 billion – $9.9 billion and free cash flow of $8.7 billion – $9.3 billion.
The stock gained 35% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF SXQG and Exchange Listed Funds Trust Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF BCUS.
Price Action: ACN shares are down 8.75% at $347.14 on the last check Wednesday.
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.