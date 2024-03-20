Guess? Stock Climbs On Q4 Results: EPS Beat, Revenue Beat, Special Cash Dividend

Loading... Loading...

Guess?, Inc. GES reported its fourth-quarter financial results after the bell Thursday. Here's a look at the highlights.

The Details:

Guess? reported quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.56 by 28.85%.

Quarterly sales clocked in at $891.05 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $855.54 million by 4.15% and representing an 8.96% increase over sales of $817.78 million from the same period last year.

The company also declared a special cash dividend of $2.25 per share to be paid in May.

“We are very pleased with our fourth quarter results, which exceeded our expectations for revenues, operating earnings and earnings per share, and capped an outstanding year for our Company. We grew revenues by 9% for the quarter and 3% for the year. We grew GAAP earnings per share by 40% to $3.09 and adjusted earnings per share by 15% to $3.14,” commented Carlos Alberini, CEO of Guess?.

Outlook:

Guess? expects first-quarter revenue to increase between 1% and 2% and sees an adjusted loss of between 41 cents and 37 cents per share, versus the estimated loss of 2 cents per share.

The company sees fiscal year 2025 revenue to increase between 11.5% and 13.5% and expects earnings of between $2.56 and $3.00 per share, versus the $2.92 per share estimate.

“Looking forward, we are excited about our plans for the new fiscal year. We believe we are at an inflection point, and we expect to exceed $3 billion in revenues for the first time in our Company’s history with a solid growth plan for our core business, the integration of rag & bone into our portfolio and the launch of Guess Jeans to capture the demand from Generation Z consumers,” said Alberini.

GES Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Guess? shares are up 7.9% after-hours at $28.00 at the time of publication.

