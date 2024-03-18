Science Applications International Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Science Applications International Corporation SAIC is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on March 18, 2024.

Analysts expect the Reston, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share, down from $2.04 per share in the year-ago period. SAIC is projected to report quarterly revenue of $1.64 billion, compared to $1.97 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

SAIC’s board of directors recently declared a cash dividend of 37 cents per share of the company's common stock payable on April 26, 2024 to stockholders of record on April 12, 2024.

SAIC shares fell 0.4% to close at $142.64 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $115 to $130 on Dec. 5, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $115 to $130 on Dec. 5, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and boosted the price target from $130 to $142 on Dec. 5, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

analyst Seth Seifman downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and boosted the price target from $130 to $142 on Dec. 5, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%. Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $116 to $141 on Dec. 5, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $116 to $141 on Dec. 5, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Stifel analyst Bert Subin reiterated a Hold rating with a price target of $115 on Oct. 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Bert Subin reiterated a Hold rating with a price target of $115 on Oct. 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Citigroup analyst Jason Gursky maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $141 to $127 on April 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Read This Next: How To Earn $500 A Month From Dollar General Stock Following Earnings Beat