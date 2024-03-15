Jabil Likely To Report Lowe Q2 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Jabil Inc. JBL is expected to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on March 15, 2024.

Analysts expect the Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share, down from $1.88 per share in the year-ago period. Jabil is projected to report quarterly revenue of $6.89 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 25, Jabil announced that its board declared a quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share of common stock.

Jabil shares fell 0.9% to close at $147.46 on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $141 to $161 on March 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

