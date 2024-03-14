Dick's Sporting Goods Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc DKS is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on March 14, 2024.

Analysts expect the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.35 per share, up from $2.93 per share in the year-ago period. Dick's Sporting is projected to report quarterly revenue of $3.8 billion, compared to $3.6 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 21, Dick's Sporting Goods reported third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 2.8% year-on-year to $3.042 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.940 billion.

DICK'S Sporting shares gained 3% to close at $187.76 on Wednesday.

Baird analyst Justin Kleber maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $145 to $185 on March 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

