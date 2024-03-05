Ross Stores Gears Up For Q4 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Ross Stores, Inc. ROST is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on March 5, 2024.

Analysts expect the Dublin, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 share, up from $1.31 per share in the year-ago period. Ross Stores is projected to post revenue of $5.81 billion for the latest quarter, compared to $5.21 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 31, Ross Stores named Karen Fleming as President and Chief Merchandising Officer of dd's DISCOUNTS, effective April 1, 2024.

Ross Stores shares gained 0.2% to close at $149.96 on Monday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

UBS analyst Jay Sole upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $85 to $142 on Feb. 23, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $140 to $150 on Dec. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $127 to $138 on Nov. 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom upgraded the stock from Accumulate to Buy with a price target of $135 on Nov. 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

TD Cowen analyst John Kernan maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $128 to $132 on Aug. 18, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

