Stitch Fix Likely To Report Narrower Q2 Loss; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX is expected to release earnings results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024, after the closing bell on March 4, 2024.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report a quarterly loss at 20 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 58 cents per share. Stitch Fix is projected to report quarterly revenue of $330.86 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 5, Stitch Fix posted a first-quarter loss of 30 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 50 cents per share.

Stitch Fix shares fell 0.6% to close at $3.21 on Friday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated a Market Perform rating with a $4 price target on Feb. 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $4.6 to $4 on Sept. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Piper Sandler analyst Erinn Murphy maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $3 to $2.5 on Sept. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Webush analyst Tom Nikic maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $4.5 to $3.5 on Sept. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $5 to $3.5 on Sept. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

