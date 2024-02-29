Dell Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Feb. 29, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share, down from year-ago earnings of $1.80 per share. Dell is projected to post revenue of $22.16 billion for the latest quarter, compared to $25.04 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Dell Technologies recently announced it will introduce a portfolio of commercial AI laptops and mobile workstations.

Dell shares gained 1.9% to close at $93.25 on Wednesday.

Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $125 on Feb. 28, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $90 to $100 on Feb. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst David Vogt maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $80 to $99 on Feb. 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $80 to $85 on Dec. 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

analyst Simon Leopold maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $68 to $82 on Dec. 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

