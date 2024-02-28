Marc Benioff And Jim Cramer Discuss How Salesforce's Einstein Copilot Stands Out In AI Utilization

Loading... Loading...

Salesforce Inc CRM CEO Marc Benioff highlighted the unique features of the company’s Einstein Copilot product, which he believes sets it apart from other AI programs. Benioff also hinted at future acquisitions as a means of sustaining the company’s growth.

What Happened: Benioff spoke to CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday, emphasizing the distinctive nature of the Einstein Copilot product. He explained that the product’s ability to use customer data to make decisions sets it apart from other AI programs.

Benioff noted that the AI program is predictive and generative, and it can unlock “trapped data” for its customers. He also underscored the importance of continued growth and future acquisitions for Salesforce.

"We already have tremendous user interfaces at Salesforce. Our Sales Cloud, our Service Cloud, our Marketing Cloud, even Tableau, even Slack, these are amazing ways to talk to that data. But we have the ability then to go inside the data with the artificial intelligence and then provide unique insights, because that data is living with us every single day," Benioff said.

Despite Salesforce’s strong earnings, the company’s stock initially dropped by 6% before recovering to a 1% increase in extended trading.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Salesforce has made headlines for its AI initiatives. In 2023, the company launched Einstein GPT, a ChatGPT-like CRM technology that integrates OpenAI with Tableau and MuleSoft. This move was seen as a significant step in enhancing Salesforce’s AI capabilities.

On Wednesday, Salesforce reported strong Q4 earnings, with a revenue increase of 11% year-over-year to $9.29 billion. The company’s operating margin was 17.5% for the quarter, and its cash flow from operations was up 22% year-over-year to $3.4 billion. These figures indicate that Salesforce is well-positioned for future growth.

Benioff’s recent comments on the importance of continued growth and future acquisitions align with Salesforce’s history of strategic acquisitions to enhance its offerings. This acquisition was seen as a strategic move to strengthen Salesforce’s position in the enterprise software market.

With Salesforce’s strong financial position and continued investment in AI technology, the company is well-positioned for future growth and further acquisitions.

