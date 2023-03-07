Salesforce Launches ChatGPT Like CRM Tech Einstein GPT, To Integrate OpenAI With Tableau, MuleSoft, Slack

- Salesforce, Inc CRM launched Einstein GPT, a generative AI CRM technology that delivers AI-created content across every sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT interaction at hyperscale.
- With Einstein GPT, Salesforce will transform customer experience with generative AI.
- Einstein GPT will infuse Salesforce's proprietary AI models with generative AI technology from an ecosystem of partners and real-time data from the Salesforce Data Cloud.
- With Einstein GPT, customers can connect that data to OpenAI's advanced AI models or choose their external model and use natural-language prompts directly within their Salesforce CRM.
- Einstein GPT can generate personalized emails for salespeople to send to customers, generate specific responses for customer service professionals, generate targeted content for marketers, and auto-generate code for developers.
- Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, said, "Einstein GPT, in combination with our Data Cloud and integrated in all of our clouds as well as Tableau, MuleSoft, and Slack, is another way we are opening the door to the AI future for all our customers, and we'll be integrating with OpenAI at launch."
- Salesforce Ventures launched a $250 million Generative AI Fund. The new $250 million fund will invest in high-potential startups, bolster the startup ecosystem, and spark the development of responsible, trusted, and generative AI.
- On Monday, Microsoft Corp MSFT launched Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot, a copilot in CRM and ERP that brings next-generation AI to every line of business.
- Price Action: CRM shares traded higher by 0.67% at $184.91 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
