TJX Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Feb. 28, 2024.

Analysts expect the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share, up from year-ago earnings of 89 cents per share. TJX is projected to report quarterly revenue of $16.21 billion, compared to $14.52 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

TJX, during November, reported third-quarter FY24 sales growth of 9% year-on-year to $13.3 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. EPS of $1.03 beat the consensus estimate of 99 cents.

TJX shares gained 1.3% to close at $100.52 on Tuesday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated an Outperform rating with a $105 price target on Feb. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $96 to $98 on Nov. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $102 on Nov. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating with a price target of $92 on Nov. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $105 on Nov. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

