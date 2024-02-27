Lowe's Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Feb. 27, 2024.

Analysts expect the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share, down from year-ago earnings of $2.28 per share. Lowe's is projected to report quarterly revenue of $18.45 billion, compared to $22.45 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Lowe's, last month, named Margi Vagell as executive vice president, supply chain, effective March 1, 2024.

Lowe's shares fell 0.5% to close at $231.32 on Monday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated a Market Perform rating with a $215 price target on Feb. 23, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

