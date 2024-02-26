Lowe's Q4 Earnings Preview: DIY Revenues, Online Struggles, Timber Troubles, A Silver Lining In Home Improvement

Loading... Loading...

Lowe’s Companies LOW will be reporting its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 27. Wall Street expects $1.68 in EPS and $18.45 billion in revenues as the company reports before market hours.

The company is known for being a prominent American home improvement and appliance retailer, offering a wide range of products for DIY enthusiasts and homeowners. Its competition is Home Depot Inc HD which also focuses on the same customer base. Both company’s stocks have done well over the past year, albeit Home Depot’s has outperformed Lowe’s price ascent.

Here's what analysts will focus on for Lowe’s fourth quarter and how its stock currently maps against Wall Street estimates.

Lowe’s Investment Thesis

Lowe’s stock faced challenges in the fourth quarter, marked by softness in the DIY segment, online sales struggles and the impact of lumber deflation. With a significant 75% of revenues tied to the DIY segment, potential declines in categories like appliances and flooring pose sales risks.

Despite cautious consumer spending and industrywide pullbacks in appliance sales, Lowe’s management is proactively addressing challenges.

Strategic initiatives targeting value-conscious customers, appliance promotions and a low-price guarantee indicate a commitment to competitiveness. Resilient Pro sales, particularly in small to medium-sized businesses, serve to boost investor confidence in the effectiveness of the company’s strategies.

Overall, Lowe’s remains optimistic about the long-term home improvement market, fueled by aging homes and non-discretionary repairs. Monitoring Lowe’s FY 2024 projections will unveil the company’s approach to navigating challenges and leveraging market dynamics.

Lowe’s Analysts' Focus & Consensus Ratings

Q4 Analysts' Focus: Analysts will be closely scrutinizing Lowe’s fourth quarter earnings for several key factors that could influence market sentiment. The performance of the DIY segment will be of paramount importance. The impact of strategic initiatives will be closely evaluated as well.

Additionally, analysts will be keenly observing any signs of improvement in online sales and how Lowe’s manages to navigate competitive pressures and potential margin squeezes.

Insights into the Pro sales segment’s resilience and the effectiveness of the company’s strategies in catering to professional customers will also be significant indicators of Lowe’s overall performance and strategic positioning in the home improvement market.

Ratings & Consensus Estimates: Consensus analyst ratings on Lowe’s stock stand at a Buy currently with a price target of $228.97.

LOW Price Action: Lowe’s stock was trading down 0.36% at $231.72 at time of publication.

