Domino's Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Feb. 26, 2024.

Analysts expect the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.38 per share, versus year-ago earnings of $3.97 per share. Domino's is projected to report quarterly revenue of $1.42 billion, compared to $1.39 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Domino's Pizza, during October, reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results.

Domino's shares rose 1.3% to close at $433.65 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner reiterated an Outperform rating with a $470 price target on Feb. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

analyst Brian Bittner reiterated an Outperform rating with a $470 price target on Feb. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%. HSBC analyst Meredith Jensen initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $466 on Dec. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst Meredith Jensen initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $466 on Dec. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $401 to $400 on Dec. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

analyst Brian Mullan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $401 to $400 on Dec. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%. JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $410 to $420 on Dec. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst John Ivankoe maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $410 to $420 on Dec. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $455 to $475 on Dec. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Read This Next: Around $4M Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying