Why Keysight Technologies Shares Are Falling Wednesday

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, Benzinga Editor
February 21, 2024 7:34 AM | 1 min read
Keysight Technologies Inc. KEYS shares are trading lower in the premarket session on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, after the closing bell, the company reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.63, beating the street view of $1.59. Quarterly revenues of $1.259 billion beat the analyst consensus of $1.248 billion.

Revenues, however, fell from $1.38 billion in the year-ago period. Communications Solutions Group (CSG) reported revenue of $839 million, down 11% year over year. 

Electronic Industrial Solutions Group reported revenue of $420 million, down 5% year over year.

Cash flow from operations was $328 million, compared to $366 million last year. Free cash flow was $281 million, compared to $306 million in the year-ago period.

As of January 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.75 billion.

Outlook: Keysight’s second-quarter revenue is expected to be $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion (estimate at $1.25 billion).

Non-GAAP earnings per share for the second fiscal quarter of 2024 are expected to be $1.34-$1.40 (estimate at $1.61).

Price Action: KEYS shares are trading lower by 6.75% to $144.00 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

