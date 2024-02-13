What's Going On With Lattice Semiconductor Shares Today?

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
February 13, 2024 10:25 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Lattice Semiconductor reports $170.6M in Q4 revenue, missing estimates, but beats on adjusted EPS at $0.45.
  • CEO Jim Anderson highlights double-digit annual revenue growth in 2023, solid gross margin, and increased profit expansion.
Loading...
Loading...

Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported mixed fourth-quarter FY23 results yesterday.

Revenue of $170.6 million missed the consensus of $176.2 million. Adjusted gross margin expanded to 70.4% from 70.0% a year ago. 

Adjusted EPS of $0.45, down from $0.49 a year ago, beating the consensus of $0.44.

Jim Anderson, president and CEO, said, “We achieved double-digit annual revenue growth in 2023, with record gross margin and continued profit expansion. Despite near-term cyclical industry headwinds, we continue to be well positioned for the long-term with a rapidly expanding product portfolio and strong customer momentum.”

The company repurchased around 900,000 shares in the quarter. The Board of Directors had authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $250 million shares through the end of December 2024. 

As of December 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalent stood at $128.3 million.

Outlook: For the first quarter of FY24, the company expects revenue of $130 million-$150 million (vs. $174.42 million estimate) and an adjusted gross margin of 69% (plus or minus 1%).

Price Action: LSCC shares are up 1.7% at $72.27 on the last check Tuesday.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsEquitiesLarge CapNewsGuidanceMoversGeneralBriefswhy it's moving