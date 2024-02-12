Lattice Semiconductor Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Feb. 12, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 44 cents per share, down from year-ago earnings of 49 cents per share. The company is projected to post revenue of $176.19 million for the latest quarter, compared to $175.96 million in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Lattice Semiconductor, during October, posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share on revenue of $192.169 million.

Lattice Semiconductor shares gained 2.5% to close at $69.74 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Stifel analyst Ruben Roy maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $82 to $70 on Oct. 31, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

analyst Ruben Roy maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $82 to $70 on Oct. 31, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%. Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Positive rating and cut the price target from $95 to $75 on Oct. 31, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Positive rating and cut the price target from $95 to $75 on Oct. 31, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%. Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $110 to $85 on Oct. 31, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $110 to $85 on Oct. 31, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $90 to $75 on Oct. 31, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $90 to $75 on Oct. 31, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $110 to $80 on Oct. 31, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Read This Next: Jim Cramer Says This Real Estate Stock Is 'Done Going Down, That's A Gutsy Call By Me'