Chipotle Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Feb. 6, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $9.75 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $8.29 per share. The company is projected to post revenue of $2.49 billion for the latest quarter, compared to $2.18 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, during December, said it is investing in Greenfield Robotics and Nitricity.

Chipotle shares fell 0.5% to close at $2,470.85 on Monday.

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $2,450 to $2,550 on Jan. 25, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

