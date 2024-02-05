Vertex Pharmaceuticals Gears Up For Q4 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Feb. 5, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $4.10 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $3.76 per share. The company is projected to post revenue of $2.51 billion for the latest quarter, compared to $2.3 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals recently announced results from its Phase 3 program (two Phase 3 trials) for the selective NaV1.8 inhibitor, VX-548, for moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares fell 2.1% to close at $424.68 on Friday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

JP Morgan analyst Jessica Fye maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $390 to $438 on Feb. 1, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Truist Securities analyst Robyn Karnauskas maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $456 to $508 on Jan. 31, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Whitney Ijem downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and raised the price target from $332 to $379 on Jan. 24, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Sector Perform rating and increased the price target from $347 to $379 on Dec. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $390 to $397 on Dec. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

