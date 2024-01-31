Equity Residential EQR shares are surging premarket today after it released fourth-quarter FY23 results yesterday.
The rental income of $727.5 million beat the consensus of $725.0 million. Same-store revenue increased 3.9% Y/Y, driven by strong demand.
The company’s apartment achieved a physical occupancy of 95.8% in the fourth quarter (flat Y/Y).
The residential REIT reported a normalized FFO per share of $1.00, up 6.4% Y/Y and in line with Street view.
In the quarter, the company sold three properties in West Coast markets (San Francisco, Seattle, and Los Angeles), comprising 499 apartment units, for about $184.5 million.
Share Buyback: In Q4, the company bought back shares worth around $49.1 million.
Start generating passive income through real estate
Own a piece of your favorite cities through diversified real estate investments in the country's top markets.
⚡ Limited Time - Exclusive Bonus
Earn FREE shares in the LA Cityfund at the initial offering price of $10/share before it goes live on Nada's website next month! Here's how:
- Earn a 3% match in the LA Cityfund when you invest between $1,000 and $9,999 in any Cityfund (Austin, Dallas, Miami, Tampa, or Denver).
- Earn a 5% match in the LA Cityfund when you invest between $10,000 and $49,999 in any Cityfund. (Austin, Dallas, Miami, Tampa, or Denver).
Limited Time Only! Invest before January 29th at 11:59 pm CST. Terms and conditions apply*
Looking for additional offers? Sign up to get offers directly to your inbox!
Following this repurchase activity, the Board of Trustees approved share repurchase program authorization back to its original 13.0 million shares.
Outlook: The company expects same-store revenue growth of 2.0% and 3.0% and normalized FFO per share of $3.80 to $3.90 in FY24 (consensus $3.87).
For its first quarter, Equity Residential projects normalized FFO per share of $0.88 to $0.92 (consensus $0.91).
Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential’s President and CEO. “We enter 2024 well-positioned to post solid results on the operations side despite expectations of a slowing economy with continuing high employment levels in our target affluent renter demographic and a manageable apartment supply backdrop in our existing predominantly coastal footprint versus oversupplied Sunbelt markets. We are optimistic that in 2024 we will see a variety of favorable opportunities to deploy capital and have a team and a balance sheet well-prepared to do so.”
Also Read: Millennials Should Consider This Investment Strategy Amidst Homeownership Challenges
Price Action: EQR shares are up 4.55% at $62.00 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.