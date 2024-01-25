Northrop Grumman Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Jan. 25, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $5.80 per share, down from $7.50 per share in the year-ago period. The company is projected to report revenue of $10.44 billion, compared to $10.03 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Northrop Grumman, last month, conducted a full-scale static test fire of a new solid rocket motor that was developed in less than a year as part of its Solid Motor Annual Rocket Technology Demonstrator (SMART Demo).

Northrop Grumman shares fell 0.9% to close at $463.92 on Wednesday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Baird analyst Peter Arment downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $505 on Jan. 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Scott Deuschle downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $541 to $473 on Dec. 15, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Wolfe Research analyst Myles Walton downgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Underperform with a price target of $450 on Dec. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $430 to $435 on Oct. 31, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $485 to $435 on Sept. 18, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

