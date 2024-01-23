Intuitive Surgical's Solid Q4 Earnings Pushes The Stock Higher After-Hours: The Details

Loading... Loading...

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

What To Know: Intuitive Surgical reported quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.48, a 30.08% increase over earnings of $1.23 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.93 billion, clocking in above the analyst consensus estimate of $1.87 billion, a 16.51% increase over sales of $1.66 billion from the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments at the end of the quarter were $7.34 billion, a decrease of $177 million during the period. The company cited capital expenditures, partially offset by cash generated from operations, as the cause.

Additionally, worldwide da Vinci procedures grew approximately 21% year-over-year.

ISRG Price Action: Shares of Intuitive Surgical were up 6.22% at $394.50 in the after-hours session at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay