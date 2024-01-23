US Stocks Mixed; Johnson & Johnson Posts Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 23, 2024 10:04 AM | 3 min read
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling around 90 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.23% to 37,915.41 while the NASDAQ rose 0.12% to 15,378.87. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.07% to 4,853.64.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

 

Communication services shares rose by 0.8% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, health care shares fell by 0.5%.

 

Top Headline

 

Johnson & Johnson JNJ posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

Johnson & Johnson reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.29 per share, up 11.7% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $2.28. Sales increased 7.3% Y/Y to $21.4 billion, beating the consensus of $20.99 billion.

 

Equities Trading UP

 

FaZe Holdings Inc.. FAZE shares shot up 76% to $0.2720. FaZe and Rollbit announced a new multi-million dollar esports sponsorship deal.

Shares of Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN got a boost, surging 50% to $3.3850. Rail Vision recently announced its Main Line system has successfully obtained formal certifications for critical European Union railway standards.

Nuvve Holding Corp. NVVE shares were also up, gaining 51% to $4.51. Nuvve won a $16 million project for Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission's 50-shuttle fleet.

 

Equities Trading DOWN

 

Vroom, Inc. VRM shares dropped 41% to $0.3140 after the company announced it is discontinuing its operations and winding down its used vehicle dealership business.

Shares of Nutex Health Inc. NUTX were down 23% to $0.1452. Nutex Health announced pricing of $10.0 million registered direct offering of common stock and warrants.

ETAO International Co., Ltd. ETAO was down, falling 21% to $0.2202.

Commodities

 

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.8% to $74.59 while gold traded up 0.1% at $2,023.70.

Silver traded up 0.6% to $22.425 on Tuesday while copper rose 0.9% to $3.7965.

 

Euro zone

 

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.3%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.9% The German DAX fell 0.2% French CAC 40 declined 0.4% while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.4%.

Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, in the United Kingdom shrank to £7.8 billion in December, compared to £16.2 billion in the year-ago month.

 

Asia Pacific Markets

 

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.08%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbing 2.63% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.53%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, fell 1.53%.

The Bank of Japan maintained its key short-term interest rate at -0.1% during its January meeting. Singapore’s annual inflation rate rose to 3.7% in December from November's reading of 3.6%.

 

Economics

 

The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

