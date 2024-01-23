US Stocks Mixed; Johnson & Johnson Posts Upbeat Earnings

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling around 90 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.23% to 37,915.41 while the NASDAQ rose 0.12% to 15,378.87. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.07% to 4,853.64.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Nvidia Stock

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares rose by 0.8% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, health care shares fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

Johnson & Johnson JNJ posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

Johnson & Johnson reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.29 per share, up 11.7% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $2.28. Sales increased 7.3% Y/Y to $21.4 billion, beating the consensus of $20.99 billion.

Equities Trading UP

FaZe Holdings Inc.. FAZE shares shot up 76% to $0.2720. FaZe and Rollbit announced a new multi-million dollar esports sponsorship deal.

Shares of Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN got a boost, surging 50% to $3.3850. Rail Vision recently announced its Main Line system has successfully obtained formal certifications for critical European Union railway standards.

Nuvve Holding Corp. NVVE shares were also up, gaining 51% to $4.51. Nuvve won a $16 million project for Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission's 50-shuttle fleet.

Loading... Loading...

Equities Trading DOWN

Vroom, Inc. VRM shares dropped 41% to $0.3140 after the company announced it is discontinuing its operations and winding down its used vehicle dealership business.

Shares of Nutex Health Inc. NUTX were down 23% to $0.1452. Nutex Health announced pricing of $10.0 million registered direct offering of common stock and warrants.

ETAO International Co., Ltd. ETAO was down, falling 21% to $0.2202.

Also Check This Out: 3 Minutes To Boost Your Earnings: 3 Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields In Tech And Telecom Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.8% to $74.59 while gold traded up 0.1% at $2,023.70.

Silver traded up 0.6% to $22.425 on Tuesday while copper rose 0.9% to $3.7965.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.3%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.9% The German DAX fell 0.2% French CAC 40 declined 0.4% while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.4%.

Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, in the United Kingdom shrank to £7.8 billion in December, compared to £16.2 billion in the year-ago month.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.08%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbing 2.63% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.53%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, fell 1.53%.

The Bank of Japan maintained its key short-term interest rate at -0.1% during its January meeting. Singapore’s annual inflation rate rose to 3.7% in December from November's reading of 3.6%.

Economics

The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Now Read This: Cramer Says Stay Away From This Bitcoin Miner: 'I Don't Trust It'