Crude Oil Edges Lower; Morgan Stanley Posts Upbeat Revenue

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 16, 2024 11:53 AM | 3 min read
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 150 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.46% to 37,421.80 while the NASDAQ fell 0.02% to 14,969.24. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 4,775.50.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

 

Information technology shares jumped by 0.5% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy shares fell by 1.5%.

 

Top Headline

 

Morgan Stanley MS reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

Morgan Stanley reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $1.5 billion, or 85 cents per diluted share, compared to $2.2 billion or $1.26 in the prior year. The company reported revenues of $12.9 billion, beating the consensus of $12.75 billion.

 

Equities Trading UP

 

DatChat, Inc. DATS shares shot up 53% to $3.2292. DatChat announced planned spin-off of its Habytat AI gaming platform business into a new standalone public company.

Shares of Phunware, Inc. PHUN got a boost, surging 233% to $0.2529.

Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN shares were also up, gaining 21% to $1.6850 after gaining over 13% on Friday.

 

Equities Trading DOWN

 

Allakos Inc. ALLK shares dropped 57% to $1.2801 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 2 trial for lirentelimab in atopic dermatitis (ATLAS) and Phase 2B study in chronic spontaneous urticaria (MAVERICK).

Shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. AULT were down 23% to $0.0532 after declining around 3% on Friday.

Applied UV, Inc. AUVI was down, falling 22% to $2.9793.
Applied UV announced receipt of orders in its smart building technologies division.

Commodities

 

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.4% to $72.38 while gold traded down 0.6% at $2,040.40.

Silver traded down 0.8% to $23.155 on Tuesday while copper rose 0.9% to $3.7750.

 

Euro zone

 

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.26%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.45% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index dipped 0.82% The German DAX fell 0.32% French CAC 40 fell 0.23% while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.03%.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany increased by 2.4 points to a reading of +15.2 in January, topping market estimates of +12, while the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Eurozone fell by 0.3 points to 22.7 in January.

The annual inflation rate in Italy eased to 0.6% in December from 0.7% in November, while German consumer price inflation increased to 3.7% year-over-year in December compared to November’s reading of 3.2%.

Average weekly earnings, including bonuses, in the UK rose 6.5% year-over-year to GBP 666/week during the three months to November, while unemployment rate came in unchanged at 4.2%.

 

Asia Pacific Markets

 

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.79%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 2.16% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.27%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, fell 0.27%.

Producer prices in Japan showed no growth year-over-year in December following a 0.3% increase in the prior month.

 

Economics

 

The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index fell to -43.7 in January, recording the lowest reading since May 2020.

