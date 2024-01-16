Crude Oil Edges Lower; Morgan Stanley Posts Upbeat Revenue

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 150 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.46% to 37,421.80 while the NASDAQ fell 0.02% to 14,969.24. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 4,775.50.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 0.5% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy shares fell by 1.5%.

Top Headline

Morgan Stanley MS reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

Morgan Stanley reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $1.5 billion, or 85 cents per diluted share, compared to $2.2 billion or $1.26 in the prior year. The company reported revenues of $12.9 billion, beating the consensus of $12.75 billion.

Equities Trading UP

DatChat, Inc. DATS shares shot up 53% to $3.2292. DatChat announced planned spin-off of its Habytat AI gaming platform business into a new standalone public company.

Shares of Phunware, Inc. PHUN got a boost, surging 233% to $0.2529.

Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN shares were also up, gaining 21% to $1.6850 after gaining over 13% on Friday.

Equities Trading DOWN

Allakos Inc. ALLK shares dropped 57% to $1.2801 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 2 trial for lirentelimab in atopic dermatitis (ATLAS) and Phase 2B study in chronic spontaneous urticaria (MAVERICK).

Shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. AULT were down 23% to $0.0532 after declining around 3% on Friday.

Applied UV, Inc. AUVI was down, falling 22% to $2.9793.

Applied UV announced receipt of orders in its smart building technologies division.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.4% to $72.38 while gold traded down 0.6% at $2,040.40.

Silver traded down 0.8% to $23.155 on Tuesday while copper rose 0.9% to $3.7750.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.26%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.45% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index dipped 0.82% The German DAX fell 0.32% French CAC 40 fell 0.23% while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.03%.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany increased by 2.4 points to a reading of +15.2 in January, topping market estimates of +12, while the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Eurozone fell by 0.3 points to 22.7 in January.

The annual inflation rate in Italy eased to 0.6% in December from 0.7% in November, while German consumer price inflation increased to 3.7% year-over-year in December compared to November’s reading of 3.2%.

Average weekly earnings, including bonuses, in the UK rose 6.5% year-over-year to GBP 666/week during the three months to November, while unemployment rate came in unchanged at 4.2%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.79%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 2.16% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.27%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, fell 0.27%.

Producer prices in Japan showed no growth year-over-year in December following a 0.3% increase in the prior month.

Economics

The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index fell to -43.7 in January, recording the lowest reading since May 2020.

