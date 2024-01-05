Greenbrier Likely To Report Surge In Q1 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX is projected to release financial results for the first quarter ended Nov. 30, 2023, before the opening bell on Jan. 5, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at 73 cents per share, up from year-ago earnings of 5 cents per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $849.94 million for the latest quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Greenbrier Companies, during October, reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter.

Greenbrier shares rose 0.8% to close at $44.82 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $40 to $42 on Sept. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Ken Hoexter maintained an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $40 to $42 on Sept. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $48 to $40 on Sept. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Allison Poliniak downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $48 to $40 on Sept. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Stephens & Co. analyst Justin Long maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $36 to $38 on April 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Read This Next: HP, McDonald's And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling