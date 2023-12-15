Darden Gears Up For Q2 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI is projected to release financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter, before the opening bell on Dec. 15, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $1.52 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $2.74 billion for the latest quarter, according to Benzinga Pro.

Darden Restaurants, during September, reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.

Darden Restaurants shares fell 0.4% to close at $160.80 on Thursday.

Keybanc analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $175 to $177 on Dec. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

