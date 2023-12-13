REV Group Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

REV Group, Inc. REVG is projected to release financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal 2023, before the opening bell on Dec. 13, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at 34 cents per share, up from year-ago earnings of 28 cents per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $666.13 million for the latest quarter, compared to $623.6 million in the year-earlier period, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 13, REV Group reported a third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 14.3% year-over-year to $680 million, beating the consensus of $627.16 million.

REV Group shares rose 0.6% to close at $17.06 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $16 to $20 on Sept. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

BMO Capital analyst John Joyner maintained a Market Perform rating and boosted the price target from $14 to $15 on June 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich maintained a Sell rating and increased the price target from $11.5 to $13 on June 9, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook maintained an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $11 to $12 on June 9, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

