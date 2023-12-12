Nordson Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Nordson Corporation NDSN is projected to release financial results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Dec. 13, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share, down from year-ago earnings of $2.44 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $706.76 million for the latest quarter, compared to $683.58 million in the year-earlier period, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company’s board of directors recently declared a fiscal year 2024 first quarter cash dividend of 68 cents per common share.

Nordson shares fell 0.6% to close at $237.66 on Monday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Baird analyst Michael Halloran maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $251 to $253 on Aug. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak Cusic maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $270 to $290 on July 18, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $255 to $270 on June 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $250 to $225 on March 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

