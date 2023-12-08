Dollar General Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Thursday.

Dollar General reported third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 2.4% year-on-year to $9.69 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. EPS of $1.26 beat the consensus estimate of $1.19, according to Benzinga Pro.

Dollar General shares fell 1.2% to close at $132.30 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Dollar General following earnings announcement.

  • Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General from $124 to $135. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating.
  • Citigroup increased the price target on Dollar General from $115 to $138. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating.

 

