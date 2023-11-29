Dow Jumps Over 100 Points; Hormel Foods Earnings Miss Estimates

Loading... Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 100 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.42% to 35,564.02 while the NASDAQ rose 0.17% to 14,305.43. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 4,566.65.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From NVIDIA Stock After Last Week's Strong Earnings Report

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Real estate shares rose by 1.2% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, communication services shares fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

Hormel Foods Corp HRL reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted a fourth-quarter FY23 sales decline of 2.6% year-on-year to $3.198 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $3.264 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.42 missed the consensus estimate of $0.44.

Hormel sees FY24 sales of $12.2 billion - $12.5 billion versus the consensus of $12.28 billion. The company sees FY24 adjusted EPS of $1.51 - $1.65 against the Street view of $1.68.

Equities Trading UP

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS shares shot up 301% to $17.66. Vivos Therapeutics received FDA 510(k) clearance for treating severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adults using the Vivos' removable CARE (Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion) oral appliances.

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. ROVR got a boost, shooting 29% to $10.93 after the company announced it agreed to be acquired by Blackstone in a $2.3 billion transaction.

Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC shares were also up, gaining 24% to $25.05 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and initiated FY24 revenue guidance.

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Equities Trading DOWN

BioVie Inc. BIVI shares dropped 61% to $1.9650 after the company announced topline efficacy data from its Phase 3 trial of NE3107 for mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. SEEL were down 42% to $1.3907 after the company reported pricing of $5.55 million public offering.

Farfetch Limited FTCH was down, falling 49% to $1.0796. Farfetch said it will not announce its third quarter financial results and will not hold its related conference call earlier scheduled for Nov. 29, 2023.

Also Check This Out: Jim Cramer: Buy Shares Of This Personal Computer Giant, Wait For 'A Little Bit Of Pullback'

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.5% to $77.58 while gold traded up 0.3% at $2,066.00.

Silver traded up 0.7% to $25.48 on Wednesday while copper fell 0.4% to $ .8255.

Euro zone

European shares closed mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.45%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.43% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.59% The German DAX rose 1.09% French CAC 40 rose 0.24%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 1.06%.

The industry confidence indicator in the Eurozone declined to -9.5 in November versus a revised reading of -9.2 in the prior month, while economic sentiment indicator rose to 93.8 in November versus the revised reading of 93.5.

Consumer credit in the UK increased by £1.289 billion in October versus a revised £1.370 billion in the earlier month. The manufacturing confidence index in Italy rose to 96.6 in November versus 96.1 a month ago, while consumer confidence index in Italy climbed to 103.6 in November from 101.6 in the prior period. Retail sales in Spain surged by 5% year-over-year in October versus a revised 6.3% increase in the previous month, while consumer price inflation rate fell to 3.2% year-over-year in November.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.26%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 2.08% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.56%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, climbed 1.1%.

The Domestic Supply Price Index in Singapore fell 2.2% year-over-year in October compared to a revised 0.5% decline in the earlier month.

Economics

The US economy grew an annualized 5.2% in the third quarter, compared to 4.9% in the preliminary estimate, and higher than market estimates of 5%.

Corporate profits in the U.S. jumped by 4.1% from the prior quarter to $2.709 trillion during the third quarter.

The U.S. trade deficit in goods increased to $89.8 billion in October versus a revised $86.8 billion in the prior month.

Wholesale inventories in the U.S. declined by 0.2% month-over-month in October, compared to a revised 0.1% increase in the previous month.

The EIA said crude oil inventories in the U.S. increased by 1.609 million barrels in the week ending Nov. 24, compared to a 8.701 million increase in the prior period, and versus market estimates of a 0.933 million decline.

Now Read This: Top 5 Consumer Stocks That May Implode In November