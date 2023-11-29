Foot Locker Likely To Sharp Decline In Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Foot Locker, Inc. FL is projected to release financial results for its third quarter ended Oct. 28, 2023, before the opening bell on Nov. 29, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at 25 cents per share, down sharply from year-ago earnings of $1.27 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $1.97 billion for the latest quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

NBA and Foot Locker recently disclosed a multiyear partnership.

Foot Locker shares gained 3.2% to close at $23.84 on Tuesday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $18 on Nov. 27, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Williams Trading analyst Sam Poser downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell with a price target of $15 on Nov. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight with a price target of $17 on Oct. 24, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $18 on Oct. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Piper Sandler analyst Abbie Zvejnieks initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $19 on Sept. 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

