FactSet Research Likely To Higher Q4 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS is expected to report its financial results for the fourth quarter fiscal 2023, ending Aug. 31, 2023, before the opening bell on Sept. 21, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $3.50 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $3.13 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $535.28 million, compared to $499.3 million in the year-ago period.

FactSet Research shares fell 0.6% to close at $423.77 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $461 to $471 on Sept. 5, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst George Hill maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $461 to $471 on Sept. 5, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and cut the price target from $500 to $464 on Aug. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Ashish Sabadra downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and cut the price target from $500 to $464 on Aug. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $520 to $480 on June 27, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Manav Patnaik maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $520 to $480 on June 27, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Market Perform rating and decreased the price target from $424 to $419 on June 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Market Perform rating and decreased the price target from $424 to $419 on June 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $408 to $419 on May 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Read This Next: Top 4 Financial Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff