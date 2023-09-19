General Mills Gears Up For Q1 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

General Mills, Inc. GIS is expected to report its financial results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter, before the opening bell on Sept. 20, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share, down from year-ago earnings of $1.11 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $4.88 billion, compared to $4.72 billion in the year-ago period.

General Mills shares rose 0.4% to close at $66.10 on Monday.

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow initiated coverage on General Mills with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $70 on Sept. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $86 to $72 on Sept. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers maintained the stock with a Hold and cut the price target from $82 to $77 on Sept. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $82 to $72 on Aug. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained General Mills with a Neutral and slashed the price target from $75 to $71 on Aug. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

