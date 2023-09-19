$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $4,200 Today

PPG Indus PPG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.36%. Currently, PPG Indus has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion.

Buying $1000 In PPG: If an investor had bought $1000 of PPG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $4,210.86 today based on a price of $131.00 for PPG at the time of writing.

PPG Indus's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

