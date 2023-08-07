Dow Gains 1%; Tabula Rasa HealthCare Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 350 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 1.02% to 35,423.19 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 13,942.57. The S&P 500, also rose, gaining, 0.65% to 4,507.13.

Henry Schein Inc HSIC reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

Henry Schein posted quarterly sales of $3.10 billion, slightly missing the consensus of $3.11 billion, up 2.3% Y/Y, including 0.2% decrease in local currencies excluding acquisitions, 2.9% growth from acquisitions, and a 0.4% decrease related to foreign currency exchange. Adjusted EPS of $1.31, up 0.8%, beat the estimate of $1.25.

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.1% to $81.91 while gold traded down 0.4% at $1,968.00.

Silver traded down 2.2% to $23.19 on Monday while copper fell 1% to $3.8290.

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.09%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.13% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.10% The German DAX declined 0.01% French CAC 40 gained 0.06% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index declined 0.14%.

The Halifax house price index in the UK declined by 2.4% year-over-year in July following a 2.6% fall in June. Industrial production in Germany fell by 1.5% month-over-month in June.

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 0.19%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.59% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declining 0.01%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, rose 0.3%.

China's foreign exchange reserves increased to $3.204 trillion at the end of July compared to $3.193 trillion in the previous month. Foreign exchange reserves in Singapore rose to SGD 452.5 billion in July from SGD 448.25 billion a month ago, while foreign exchange reserves in Hong Kong climbed to $421.6 billion in July.

The index of leading economic indicators in Japan fell to 108.9 in June versus a revised reading of 109.1 in the prior month, while index of coincident economic indicators increased to 115.2 in June versus a final 114.3. Reserve assets in Japan rose to $1.254 trillion in July versus $1.247 trillion in the prior month.

Data on consumer credit will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 107,564,390 cases with around 1,170,780 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,995,980 cases and 531,910 deaths, while France reported over 40,138,560 COVID-19 cases with 167,640 deaths. In total, there were at least 692,636,680 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,905,360 deaths.